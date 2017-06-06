London attack: Prime Minister says bridge attackers identified

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a U.S. led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though the links attackers had to the group remains unclear. The police say that he was the ring leader of the attack. They have raided two more properties Monday, both in East London, and 11 people are now in custody.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.

Those around Borough Market spoke of the moments when the three men began entering venues around the area, attacking people with knives, as other members of the public sought to thwart them, by throwing bottles and chairs. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

May said on Sunday the three attacks in Britain were bound by an “evil ideology” that says Western values are incompatible with Islam, and demanded action from internet firms.

A British daily said that at the time of his killing, Abz was pictured wearing an Arsenal strip. IS has claimed responsibility for three attacks in Britain since March, and Dick described the recent wave of violence as “unprecedented in my working life.”RELATED: 12 arrested in London’s night of terror; IS claims attack ” We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said. “I always stock up!” London police say they can not confirm the names of people caught up in the attack.

On Monday the Liberal Democrats urged May to publish a report that covers the funding of extremist activities in the United Kingdom that dates back to her time as Home Secretary. According to a statement posted to its “Amaq” propaganda outlet, ISIS said a “detachment” of its fighters had carried out the attacks.

Her plan includes shutting down safe spaces for extremists in the real world and online and increasing prison terms for even minor terrorism offences.

In an interview with the BBC, Khan said that the “threat level remains at severe” but that there is “no need to be alarmed” at the heavier than usual police presence in the streets.