London attack suspects named by United Kingdom police

‘It is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities.

Shocked over the deadly London terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the deadly incident, while extending his condolences to the bereaved families. She has not been heard from since the attacks and typically rang her mother every day.

Police on Monday named two of the attackers and said they were trying to identify the third.

“We have made a donation to our community food bank in honour of Christine Archibald”, said one tweet. “Then I heard shooting and I saw an American guy get shot in the head”.

She also defended cuts to police numbers, stating that the Metropolitan Police is “well resourced” and has “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities”.

Police said on Monday they had released all 12 people arrested in the neighbourhood on Sunday without charge.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, she told a press conference on Monday.

President Trump has criticized Khan in the wake of the attack, taking the mayor’s remarks out of context.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr Trump mocked Mr Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” after the mayor said people should not be concerned by the additional police presence on the capital’s streets after the attack.

Trump stated on Twitter Monday morning that London Mayor Sadiq Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering feud between Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016. “MSM is working hard to sell it”, he wrote while referring to mainstream media.

The events unfolded Saturday night around 10 p.m. when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge.

It comes as police named two of the three attackers who carried out the attack.

The knife-wielding attackers appeared to be leaving the restaurant where Candice Hedge was hiding under a table when one of them spotted her, returning to slash her throat, the 34-year-old waitress’ father told an Australian newspaper.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Andrew Morrison received stitches for a stab wound to his neck and was on his way home to Australia.

The attack came days before a general election Thursday.

His brother Joaquin posted: “We keep looking for Ignacio, disappeared in the London attacks”.

You saw last night as a outcome of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.

Tragically, there have been three major terrorist attacks in the U.K.in less than three months’ time.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said.

Harun Khan, the secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, agreed with May that things must change.

“Don’t know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern”, Ho wrote on his Facebook page, the newspaper said.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22. Abedi died at the scene.