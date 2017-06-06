London attack: Two terrorists named by police

A van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then three men fled the van and attacked people in nearby Borough Market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three attackers and would release their names “when the investigation permits”. Our thoughts are with them also at the time.

Given the speed with which the attack was ended, it wasn’t clear whether having more police on the beat would have prevented it, but questions persisted over whether investigators had the resources to look into such complaints and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives.

Police say investigations were continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

But the mayor was talking about the stepped-up police presence in the city after the attack – not about the attack itself. The National Health Service told Reuters Monday that “a total of 36 … patients (are) now being cared for in five London hospitals, and of these 18 remain in a critical condition”.

A few years later the same man went on to wage a horrific attack in London which left seven people dead and 48 injured. Police raids are continuing. One of the properties is believed to be the home of one of the attackers.

ISIS routinely claims attacks that it has no links with.

Commuters walk across London Bridge in London on Monday, after it was partially re-opened following the June 3 terror attack.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show”, Conway said people should pay attention to what the president is doing, saying people in England had tried to inform authorities about the terrorists before the attacks happened.

Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House in Calgary, said Archibald had worked at the non-profit until recently and would remain in the hearts of her friends and colleagues.

Mrs May said a terrorist attack was highly likely.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the May 22 suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert at the UK’s Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

The Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, he said.

A message from Muslim faith leaders was read outside New Scotland Yard by Met Commander Mak Chishty urging the community to “root out the scourge of terrorism which hides amongst their own people and masquerades as Islam”.

Christine Archibald, 30, from Castlegar, British Columbia, was the first person to be named as killed in Saturday’s attacks in London.

A woman places flowers on a floral tribute in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017.

“Yesterday – I’m actually in the process of moving home at the moment – I hired a van moving some bits”.

Commuters and cyclists were back on the streets of south London Monday morning, elbowing past journalists and camera crews on Southwark Bridge Road’s narrow sidewalks.