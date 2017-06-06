London attacker was family man nicknamed ‘Abz’ – neighbours

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Besides the dead, dozens more were wounded by the men, who wore fake suicide vests to make themselves look even more imposing.

She said authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow”.

Police and MI5 – the UK’s security and counterintelligence agency – were familiar with him, but there was no intelligence to suggest the weekend attack was being planned, Met Police said. “Given the recent attacks, it looks like people were on the radar but somehow they were still able to carry out attacks”. London police say they can not confirm the names of people caught up in the attack.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

“In light of other such ethical principles which are quintessential to Islam, we will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege”.

Following Saturday’s rampage, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick has increased patrols on London’s streets, including armed officers.

The political tempo picked up again Monday with May saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to handle security and Brexit.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening. During the US presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

Another 36 men and women are hospitalized, 18 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

Dick said the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists.

One of the victims in Saturday’s attack was identified as Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian who had moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

The statement quotes “sources”, a phrase often used for attacks that are inspired, and not directly commissioned, by Islamic State, which is also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL or Daesh.

“We are ready to have those hard conversations, as equal citizens with an equal stake in this fight”, he said in a statement Monday.

Butt, 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, police said.

Shafiq said police arrived, and Choudary, Butt and two other men were escorted away. I am surprised this stuff is still on YouTube and is easily accessible.

More people were detained in east London early Monday in connection with the attack.

He was wearing the team jersey when he was shot dead by police. She decried “the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that drove the attackers and declared: “We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”. Melissa McMullan told Sky News that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card had been found on one of the bodies.