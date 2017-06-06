London attacker was family man nicknamed ‘Abz’

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

“We need to review Britain’s counterterrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need”, she said in the hours after the London attack.

Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years, Xinhua reported.

Also on Monday, May said police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

Police chief Rowley said Britain’s security services had foiled 18 plots since 2013, including five in the past two months.

Meanwhile, a Transport for London spokesman said: “We are aware of the hostile vehicle mitigation measures being installed by the Met on some of London’s bridges and are supporting them with this work”. I’m not going to comment on what we knew about the people involved.You will be aware we have a very fast-moving investigation, we’ve made a number of arrests, we have also carried out lots od searches, we have an enormous amount of forensic material. Melissa McMullan told Sky News that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card had been found on one of the bodies.

In an early morning raid in east London, British counter-terrorism police detained more people today.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5”.

Archibald’s family in Castlegar, B.C. released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government saying she worked in a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the country must do “more, much more” to fight the “evil ideology” of Islamist extremism.

They would’ve known full well that attacking people in the street would draw armed police in their direction and the fake bomb belts they were wearing would, in their own warped minds, hasten their demise.

Trump maintained the feud with Khan on Monday, tweeting: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old”.

The police response to the rampage, which saw officers shoot dead the attackers within eight minutes of police receiving the first call, has been widely praised. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

