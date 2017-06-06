London attacker was featured in TV documentary “Jihadis Next Door”

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner confirmed last night that Butt was known to the security services, but that there had been no evidence of “attack planning”. Redouane was unknown to police before the attack.

“A number of people have been detained”, police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London, as commuters returned to the scene of the attacks after some security cordons were removed.

“She exemplified what matters to us in social work, and that’s the capacity to see the challenging circumstances that someone finds themselves in and be prepared to work with them to cope as best they can with life’s circumstances”, he said. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump mischaracterized Khan’s remarks by suggesting the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack itself. “We will defeat the terrorists”. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

Two Australians were stabbed in the neck while prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said the government had “very real concerns” about another two citizens who may have been caught up in the attacks.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come into the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, he said.

“I think Londoners have pulled together like we always do and have handled this well, even though we all feel the pain”.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament. Police were quick to arrive on the scene and shot the men dead just after 10 p.m. local time.

She died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the speeding van on London Bridge.

The sister of a missing 32-year-old British man named James McMullan told Sky News that police informed family members that his bank card had been found on one of the bodies.

Debate in Britain grew, meanwhile, about the country’s longstanding practice of most police officers going unarmed.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested. I am not surprised that Khuram Butt carried out the terrorist attack and there are serious questions for the authorities’.

One of the friends has been named as Rachid Redouane – believed to be a pastry chef living in Ireland having married a Scottish wife – who was not on anyone’s radar as a terrorist and also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, claiming to be six years younger.

Armed police arrived and shot the attackers dead within eight minutes of the first emergency call.

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday.