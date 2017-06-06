London Bridge Attack: American Hit in Head by Police Bullet, Witness Says

The terrorism threat within the United Kingdom does not seem to be originating from overseas, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Monday in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in London.

Dozens were injured, 18 of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find. I’m not going to comment on what we knew about the people involved.You will be aware we have a very fast-moving investigation, we’ve made a number of arrests, we have also carried out lots od searches, we have an enormous amount of forensic material.

On Sunday night, when the Embassy put out a series of tweets in response to this weekend’s terrorist attack in London, they were issued in the name of Lewis Lukens, the charge d’affaires and acting Ambassador, a career diplomat who has served in Australia, China, Ireland, Iraq, and the Ivory Coast.

One of the terrorists reportedly shouted “this is for my family, this is for Islam” as he plunged a knife into a 23-year-old victim who is now in hospital. Four are in a critical condition.

Donald Trump’s stepping up his criticism of London’s mayor and how he handled the attack aftermath.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement“. On Twitter, Trump had expressed solidarity with London but said, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”. May said the vote would take place as scheduled on Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

The latest terror attack, just four days before the general election on June 8, comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, targeted a Manchester concert on May 22, killing 22 people.

“It’s just a fact that, over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

On Monday, the U.S. president doubled down on his criticism of Khan, whose spokesman has said he would not respond personally to Trump.

“Shoot to kill” is a departure for London’s armed police, which had been operating under a “shoot to incapacitate” order.

He sought to end that earlier controversy on Sunday by stating that he backed the “full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did (at Borough Market), as they did in Westminster in March”. The policy has been controversial and May’s Labour opponent in the coming elections, Jeremy Corbyn, opposed it in 2015. “And that message can best come from within the Muslim community”.

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks“, said the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the jihadists.

National counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley named two of the three slain assailants as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane, revealing that Butt had been known to security services.