London Bridge attack: Police identify three attackers without releasing names

The Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. “He was a little bit overnice”, Chigbo told the station.

Raids are continuing in the Barking district, and the police said they would release names of the three attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

“That was Saturday, approximately 3 pm”.

Three jihadis drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the bustling Borough Market area where they slit people’s throats and stabbed them indiscriminately. All three were shot dead at the scene by police.

Born in Pakistan in 1990, Butta was a British citizen, according to BBC.

May, under fire because of three major attacks in Britain in the last three months, said Corbyn wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain’s security at a time of heightened threat.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children. As the prime minister has indicated, we’re going to need to do some things differently. He got ahead of the facts emerging in Britain’s chaos Saturday and got it wrong in the Philippines case, calling the episode there a “terrorist attack” when it was not. ISIS routinely claims attacks that it has no links with.

“From Mrs May’s point of view, it’s very hard for her to suggest anything radically different because of course she’s been in charge of security policy for the last seven years, either in overall charge or as home secretary”, he said.

But British Prime Minister Theresa May said Khan was doing a “good job”, echoing public sentiment across London.

“What’s important for people who go through this kind of trauma is to stay connected, to talk and be aware of what you’re feeling and to be honest about it, and to cry, and if you want to scream at the top of your lungs, scream at the top of your lungs”.

“The commissioner of the Metropolitan police has said the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities, and they do”. Investigators now believe he was a “lone wolf”, who radicalised himself through material on the internet.

Police named the second attacker as Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

“Putting in place the right solutions to combating the misuse of online platforms is just one part of the jigsaw in tacking extremism”, said Anthony Walker, deputy chief of industry body techUK.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, Trudeau said.

But as a former Interior Minister, May’s record on security is also under scrutiny – police numbers were reduced every year under her watch and as Home Secretary she oversaw the domestic intelligence agency, MI5. Police said all 12 people arrested following the attacks were released without charge. At least one of them is from London.

“Inevitably on occasion, somebody will get through and be successful and on occasion, these people would have been known to the authorities before”, said Dick.

Twenty-two people were killed and many wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a concert in Manchester on May 22. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”. The Tories are so committed to their ideological austerity project that they refuse to accept dissent, even from those who are seeing the consequences on the front line.