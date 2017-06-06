London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

May also said that the internet must be regulated against terrorism and that “extremism” must be stamped out, both in the private and public sector.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

Trump was commenting Sunday evening on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

London Police are now investigating the incident and have since made many related arrests.

For more on the British government’s ongoing response to Saturday’s attack, The Takeaway turns to Usama Hasan, head of Islamic Studies with Quilliam International.

“The vigil of Pentecost had barely begun when the world was burdened yet again, this time by the sinister attacks on innocent men and women in the heart of London”, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the USCCB, said in the statement.

When pushed over her record in failing to prevent such attacks, May said: “Over the last three months we have had the three attacks, and said police and security services had “foiled five other attacks”. One person has since been released without charge. British police have been conducting raids throughout the city and have made dozens of arrests.

Theresa May backed London Mayor Sadiq Khan Monday after he was the target of a Donald Trump Twitter jibe in the aftermath of the London terror attack.

“(W) e believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack.by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”, May said.

“A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC television.

Farhad Ahmad and Hazik Rahman, two members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said they had been out since dawn answering questions from locals and reporters about Islam.

A spokesman for the Mayor said Mr Khan had “more important things to do” than respond to Donald Trump’s “ill-informed” commentary.

The parents of Australian national, Candice Hedge, who was injured in Saturday’s attacks spoke of their daughter’s ordeal on Monday.

On what Mr Trump would have to say for her to criticise him, the PM said: “I’ve been very clear, I’ve been very happy to say when I think President Trump is wrong – to have taken America out of the climate change agreement, the Paris agreement. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

Messages posted on Facebook by the brother and sister of Archibald’s fiance, identified as Tyler Ferguson, said the couple was on London Bridge when Archibald was struck and killed by a van.

The Labour leader said he backed similar calls by “very responsible people” who are “very worried” about her record.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said. Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.