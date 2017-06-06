London bridge attackers named: Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Red

Police shot and killed all three attackers, who were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

May said all three attackers in Saturday’s attack have been identified, and that when “progress in the investigation permits”, their names will be released. The National Health Service told Reuters Monday that “a total of 36 … patients (are) now being cared for in five London hospitals, and of these 18 remain in a critical condition”.

On Saturday, within hours of the London Bridge murders, the President tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

President Donald Trump reacted to the terror attack by criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan and railing against “political correctness”.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds ($775 million) from our budget”, he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary.

A forensic officer walks from at a house in east London, after police conducted raids following Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the capital.

The pound rose on currency markets, which favor May over Corbyn, after the latest ICM poll, taken between June 2 and June 4 and published on Monday, suggested the Conservatives were ahead by 11 points.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

The third murderer has yet to be named by the Metropolitan Police, who said although Butt was on their watch list, there was no evidence he was planning an attack and therefore his file was not deemed a priority. Her family said she died in her fiancé’s arms after being struck by the speeding van.

Authorities also faced scrutiny over what they knew about the alleged perpetrators of the attack.

Two young boys told me he had given them candies and £2 each in a nearby park last week.

A vigil to honor the victims was due to take place at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall, which stands by the River Thames, a short walk from London Bridge.

After more than 20 people were killed in a bomb attack last month at a concert in Manchester, England, Trump condemned the assault as the act of “evil losers” and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism.

Corbyn was joined in his condemnation by Steve Hilton, former strategist to May’s predecessor David Cameron, who in a string of fiery tweets said that May was “responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge” and so “should be resigning not seeking re-election”.

Mr Rowley said work was continuing to understand more about the attackers, “their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else”.

British authorities have named two of the three suspects in the attack. IS has urged supporters to weaponize vehicles in attacks against the West.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said Mrs May, who was home secretary before becoming PM, had allowed officer numbers to fall in recent years.

The violence came less than a week before Britain’s parliamentary elections.

– Britain’s most senior police officer Cressida Dick said police resourcing needed to be revised.

He said the public can expect to see additional police – both armed and unarmed – across London. They’ve also searched six properties, officials said.

Armed police reacted swiftly, killing the attackers within eight minutes with 50 shots.

Eleven people are being held after police raids in Barking on Sunday.