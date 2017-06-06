London Bridge: third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London attacker is a Moroccan-Italian man called Youssef Zaghba, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Detectives believe the 22-year-old was living in east London but was not of police or MI5 interest. Check back for updates.

The attack left at least seven people dead and 48 injured.

As these details have emerged, Prime Minister Theresa May has faced questions about her record overseeing cuts to police numbers when she was interior minister.

‘However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly, ‘ police said in a statement.

Australian media reported that Boden was 28 and from Loxton in southern Australia. ISIS took responsibility for the weekend attack, the third major incident to hit Britain in recent months.

Two people in Barking, east London, had also raised concerns about Butt, the BBC’s home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said.

Ms Boden’s family described her in a statement as an “outgoing, kind and generous person”.

British police have confirmed the identity of two of the three attackers but had been retaining the name of the third while investigations into possible accomplices and contacts continued.

Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan, who was already known to police and Britain’s domestic spy agency MI5, London’s police force said.

All three men were shot dead by police within eight minutes of receiving a 999 call.

Saturday’s rampage followed a suicide bombing that killed 22 adults and children at a pop concert in Manchester two weeks ago, and an attack in March when five people died after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge.

“People are going to look at the front pages today and they are going to say, ‘How on earth could we have let this guy or possibly more through the net?” A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

Butt, 27, a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, featured in a controversial Channel 4 documentary past year called The Jihadi Next Door, and was known to the intelligence service.

Rachid Redouane was a pastry chef who moved to Dublin in 2016 along with his wife Charisse O’Leary (38), who is originally from the UK.