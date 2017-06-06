London Man Returns to ‘Double Tip’ Restaurant Staff After Terror Attack

Construction workers leave flowers near the attack scene at London Bridge following Saturday’s attack Monday June 5, 2017.

President Donald Trump is again attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the US from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

The news raises questions about the police’s judgment and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister. We need the courts to give us back our rights. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack. The high court also is being asked to uphold the constitutionality of the Trump travel policy, which lower courts have blocked because it shows anti-Muslim prejudice.

The president has stepped up his calls for implementing the travel ban following the weekend attacks in London.

The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is expected to hear arguments about the Trump executive order on travel within a week. Legal analysts believe that the president’s tweet effectively nixed his administration’s hope that the court would reinstate the directive, The Washington Post reports.

Trump described the London incident as a terrorist attack before British law enforcement came to that conclusion.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweets from the president.

Hundreds of people gathered in Potters Fields Park next to City Hall to pay their respects to the victims and those injured in the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks, which killed seven people and injured 48 on Saturday.

The president’s statement discounted the full context of Khan’s remarks.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”, police said.

On Sunday Trump leveled an inaccurate criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor was telling people there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.