London Mayor Calls For Cancellation of Trump State Visit

London police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament.

Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are in a serious condition. “We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

“She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance”.

He says Candice Hedge underwent surgery but suffered no major damage and is expected to recover. After his election previous year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

Muslim men and women handed out posters bearing the words “Turn to Love” as suited office workers and spandex-clad gym-goers raised their smartphones to take photographs.

“I think Sadiq is doing an excellent job”, May answered, detailing her emergency response committee’s coordination with London’s mayor and city hall.

Mr Trudeau said Canadians “stand united with the British people”.

“The commissioner of the Metropolitan police has said the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities, and they do”.

Three attackers were shot dead by police after driving a van into pedestrians on the bridge, before going on to stab people in Borough Market.

They said Butt, who was 27, was a Pakistan-born British national known to MI5.

Butt and Redouane were from the multi-ethnic Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks Saturday night.

Tales of heroism emerged, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the attackers armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

Here’s what Khan had said in a television interview on the BBC Sunday evening: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91.

Trump’s comments drew widespread scorn in Britain but the USA leader went on the attack again on Monday, saying in a tweet: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

According to authorities, Butt, Redouane and a third man drove a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge about 10:10 p.m. local time Saturday.

