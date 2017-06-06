London mayor calls for cancellation of Trump visit to UK

Khan’s quote was meant to reassure Londoners that increased police presence meant no reason to be alarmed, but Trump misconstrued Khan’s words to mean the was normalizing terror attacks. Khan had made the “no reason to be alarmed” comment in the context of the heavy police presence that London is expected to see in the terror aftermath.

Trump lashed out at Khan on Sunday morning for trying to calm the citizens of London the morning after a deadly attack. “I think, again, the president’s point is something he said frankly back nearly two years now – a year and a half ago – when the president talked about how we have to be more committed to national security”.

Referring to the executive order as a “travel ban”, Trump also refuted what his administration officials and spokespeople have said in the past about the executive order.

Trump tells The New York Times that Khan could be allowed to enter the United States.

She said she is not aware of anyone vetting Trump’s tweets before they are published.

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, said that the city stood in defiance against the “cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”.

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London“.

Trump first started by saying how the United States would lend all support and all was fine until then.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in an attack near London Bridge on Saturday night.

Some Londoners took [to] the streets and instead of chanting Khan’s name, they chanted Donald Trump’s.

However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday said Trump was not “picking a fight with the mayor of London at all”. During the USA presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

Meanwhile, Khan led a vigil of hundreds of Londoners in rememberance of those who died following Saturday night’s terror attack in the capital.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweeted statements from the president.

Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban  which US courts have blocked. In May 2017, Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test after Khan said Trump’s views on Islam were ignorant. “It risks alienating mainstream Muslims”.

In an appearance on NBC’s Today Show, Conway said people should pay attention to what the president is doing, saying people in England had tried to inform authorities about the terrorists before the attacks happened.

“You besmirch the presidency, you taint previous Presidents with your behaviour & you bring shame on your great country and its great people”.