London mayor Khan says will not let Trump ‘divide our communities’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan seems to have floated canceling the city’s plans to hold a state visit ceremony for President Trump’s first arrival to the Great Britain.

Following the horrific events in London at the weekend, Donald Trump thought it would a good time to have a pop at London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump blasted the mayor for what he considered a “pathetic excuse” of a statement after three men conducted a van and knife attack Saturday at London Bridge and the neighborhood of Borough Market, killing seven people and injuring 48 more.

What Khan was actually saying was there was “no reason to be alarmed” at the increased police presence people would be seeing around the city.

Khan was eventually asked about what Trump’s “got against [him]” since the president has made a decision to slam him so much ever since the attacks near London Bridge.

A Khan spokesman replied: “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

Hoo boy is that last sentence an understatement.

May, the Conservative Party leader, was asked earlier on Monday about Trump’s criticism of Khan.”I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it is wrong to say anything else“, she said.

On Monday, Clinton called for strengthened ties with global allies – a clear contrast with Trump, who has in recent days alarmed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and withdrawn the United States from a Paris climate accord.

Now, Trump appears to be undermining his administration’s case, an act of self-destruction that, as one commentator noted on Twitter, “should help the court case against him”.

Trump went on to launch an attack on the March version of his own executive order, calling it “watered down” and “politically correct”.

“But today US President renewed hostilities, accusing Khan of making a “pathetic excuse” and broadened his attack to include the press, claiming the “[mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!” After his election a year ago, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

Khan tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Trump’s views of Islam “are ignorant”.

“You besmirch the presidency, you taint previous Presidents with your behaviour & you bring shame on your great country and its great people”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.