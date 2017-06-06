London mayor says Trump will not ‘divide our communities’

Thousands gathered on the banks of the River Thames to pay their respects, a few hundred yards away from where three militants rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on Saturday night, killing seven. Rachid Redouane, 30…had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Redouane’s age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley has confirmed that six people have been killed in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. He is expected to survive.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes and detained “a number” of people as part of the investigation. The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

After several repeated questions from journalists, Prime Minister Theresa May suggested at a campaign event that Trump had been wrong to criticise the mayor.

“A man ran up to him and said ‘This is for my family, this is for Islam, ‘ and stuck a knife straight in”, she said.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said the men were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

‘He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people’. “I got out of surgery yesterday and am on the mend”.

The U.S. Embassy and the Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately confirm the report.

Praising the “vibrant” area, he said: “Team London Bridge would like to thank the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service for their vast bravery, efficiency and ongoing communication over the past 48 hours”.

May said she thought London Mayor Sadiq Khan was doing “a great job”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. A spokesman for Khan responded that the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context” his remarks.Trump’s comments drew widespread scorn in Britain but the US leader went on the attack again on Monday, saying in a tweet: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused Donald Trump on Monday of seeking to divide communities in Britain after the USA president criticised his leadership following a terror attack in the city. “MSM is working hard to sell it”. Later, it was confirmed that 21 people were in a critical condition.

Businessman James McMullan and Canadian citizen Chrissy Archibald are the first confirmed victims.

“We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by, do something”, she said.

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday’s general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.