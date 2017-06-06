London mayor says United Kingdom should cancel Trump’s state visit

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter.

In a series of morning tweets, Mr Trump said the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order.

A minute of silence was held at the vigil Monday and Khan said visitors were welcome to lay tributes.

“And we thank our courageous emergency services and the fearless Londoners who risked their lives to care for others, you are the best of us”.

Khan told the BBC Monday that Trump’s comments will not “divide our communities”.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said he was concerned about Trump’s call for a travel ban “even though the courts have continued to turn that down”.

US lawmakers from both political parties criticized Trump for raising the travel ban and assailing Khan.

A day after bombings in NY and New Jersey, Khan tells The London Standard that attacks are “part and parcel” of life in major cities.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Theresa May had been “extremely helpful and accommodating” at keeping policing numbers high when he was in City Hall but it was matter for the London Mayor to decide. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

Following two pointed tweets from Trump, which misconstrued a statement from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the British politician was largely dismissive of the President’s criticisms.

The next day, Khan tells Amanpour that he isn’t going to reply to the President’s son.

“Honestly I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

Attacks at the London Bridge and Borough Market kill seven and injure nearly 50.

Khan had said on Sunday that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

May on Monday said she thought his attack on the mayor was “wrong” and defended Khan.

Trump then takes Khan’s remark out of context.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed“. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”

Speaking to Channel 4 News last night, Khan said the state visit due to take place should not go ahead.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the United States of America in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded.

Tim Farron, leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, said Trump’s attack on the mayor showed he had little regard for the “special relationship”. This is the criticism that is being leveled at Trump from many quarters, that he has failed to understand the motive of the Mayor when he made the remarks, which was to calm down the public’s fears and give them a sense of safety, as is his responsibility. “And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.