London mayor: ‘You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name’

“The White House on Monday denied suggestions from USA reporters that Trump “picked a fight” with Khan “because he was Muslim”. The revised travel ban, set to take effect on March 16 before it was blocked by a court, dropped Iraq from the list of covered countries, removed a provision exempting religious minorities from the ban and made clear it doesn’t apply to legal permanent USA residents, also known as “green card” holders.

It’s unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the Justice Department, which he oversees, in a forum other than Twitter.

To be sure, the White House’s slow work filling positions isn’t the only thing delaying his nominees.

Three jihadis first drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday (Sunday NZT) before running into the bustling Borough Market area where they slit peoples’ throats and stabbed them indiscriminately.

ISIS on Sunday claimed responsibility for the London attack.

On Monday, Clinton called for strengthened ties with global allies – a clear contrast with Trump, who has in recent days alarmed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and withdrawn the United States from a Paris climate accord.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”, he tweeted.

Up to now, the president had expressed his views only on Twitter.

In his Sunday tweet, Trump commented: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

He then assured London residents who would see increased police presence around the city.

“I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world”.

President Trump Sunday night said the violence in London over the weekend was a “horrific terrorist attack”.

In a new tweet on Monday, Trump criticized Khan again and accused the “mainstream media” of attempting to cover for him. She was referring to the Westminster attack on March 22, in which a man drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing six and injuring dozens of people, and the May 22 Manchester Arena bombing, in which a large explosion caused by a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injuring over a hundred at Ariana Grande’s concert.

British authorities say that have identified the three attackers but have not revealed that information publicly.

“This is vintage Trump – impulsive and cruel, without an ounce of class or human decency”, The Post’s conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote in a scathing attack on the president. “This bloodshed will end”, he said.

But it was the president himself who signed an executive order replacing his original ban. The narrower order temporarily halts entry to the US from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect USA national security.

Trump issued an initial travel ban for seven countries in January. “I believe we’re in a third world war and the sooner our politicians and our courts begin to accept that fact (the better), because if they don’t there’s going to be a lot of blood on their hands”, Grubb emphasized.

Asked if Trump was criticizing the mayor of London because he is Muslim, Sanders said that was “utterly ridiculous”. A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set.