London police arrest more suspects in bridge attack

The NHS puts lots of effort into planning for a major incident – whether it is a terrorist attack, a cyber-attack, an outbreak of infectious disease or simply a major power cut.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come into the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, the 20-year-old recalled.

A memorial is planned for 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) local time Monday in the capital’s Potters Field Park, as the city continues to digest its second attack in two months. “Bad weather, rush hour, and special events, for instance, may cause unusually large numbers of people to want to ride Uber all at the same time“, it says.

Police said on Sunday they were holding 11 people, all arrested in raids on two addresses in Barking in suburban east London.

In response, online tech giants claim they are doing all they can. Less than 10 minutes after being alerted, police put an end to the violence by shooting roughly 50 bullets at the attackers, killing all three and hitting one civilian, who is said to be in stable condition.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

“It was a rampage”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah“.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more”, she said.

“You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers”.

Two weeks ago, on May 22, a deadly blast occurred at the entrance to Manchester Arena at the end of U.S. singer Ariana Grande’s concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 and injuring nearly 120 others. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

Her husband told The Sun: ‘I don’t know anything.

“We got blocked in”.

The threat level in the United Kingdom is to remain at “severe”, May said Monday, meaning an attack is highly likely. He was on to drugs, the friend also said.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the USA from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

They include French, Australian and German nationals.