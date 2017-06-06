London Steps Up Security After Weekend Terror Attack

London police said that one British Transport police officer and three Metropolitan police officers were injured during the weekend attacks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the country’s terror threat level will remain at “severe” after weekend attacks in London left seven dead and almost 50 others injured. In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the busy Borough Market area where they slit people’s throats and stabbed them indiscriminately. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing. She said 11 individuals are being held in police custody, following the search of two premises.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the United States media, triggering a row between the British and American governments. We need the courts to give us back our rights. ISIS routinely claims attacks that it has no links with.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

Answering questions, she said the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was doing an “excellent job” and US President Donald Trump was wrong in withdrawing from the Paris Climate Deal.

“We are all shocked and angry today but this is our city”.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased.

A kaleidoscope of London’s diversity turned out for a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words “I am a Muslim: Ask me anything”. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would support calls for May to quit, as she had overseen a sharp reduction in police numbers in her past job as interior minister. In all seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorist Act in Barking yesterday. He came to me.

“Honestly, I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

The aftermath of Saturday night’s rampage, which left seven dead and dozens wounded, dominated the campaign trail ahead of Thursday’s general election. In March, a vehicle and knife attack in Westminster left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing killed 22 people less than two weeks ago.

May pledged a tougher attitude to fighting homegrown extremism in a speech Sunday.

Khan and Police Commissioner Cressida Dick toured the site of the attack and praised the quick police work that they said prevented further deaths.