London terror attack puts United Kingdom prime minister in political firestorm

Abz, 27, is said to be from Barking in east London, was pictured lying on the ground after police swooped on the attackers on Saturday night and shot them dead in a flurry of 50 bullets.

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) – After militants killed seven people and injured 48 in London, British Prime Minister Theresa May resumes campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.

The man, identified as “Abz” is believed to have been the ringleader of the trio that carried out the horror attack at two London landmarks, The Mirror reported.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

Police in London have said the attack lasted about eight minutes.

Given the speed with which the attack was ended, it wasn’t clear whether having more police on the beat would have prevented it, but questions persisted over whether investigators had the resources to look into such complaints and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives.

“I spoke to her last night and again this morning and she said he is alive and awake, and he is in a stable condition and is in high spirits”, he said. The police thanked the media for not speculating about the identity of the three attackers. Life was back to normal in London Bridge and Borough Market as transport links closed after the attack were reopened. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police. I told him about our conversation and why I think he was radicalized.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come into the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, he said. Twelve others taken into custody have since been released.

Similarly, U.S. President Donald Trump urged on Sunday the worldwide community to stop being “politically correct”.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a “warrior” victim of the London Bridge terror attack who was knifed four times while enjoying a drink with his “childhood sweetheart”.

Muslims leaders from across Britain have refused to bury the three ISIS-claimed attackers who brought terror to central London and killed seven.

“We are ready to have those hard conversations, as equal citizens with an equal stake in this fight”, he said in a statement Monday.

Mr Khan appeared to criticise Mr Trump while addressing police funding following a visit to London Bridge. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.