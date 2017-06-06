London terror attack: raids and searches continue across London

Mrs May has come under fire in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack over the reduction in police numbers.

Tom Elvidge, the general manger of Uber in London, told the Guardian that the company suspended surge pricing at around 10:50 p.m. – almost an hour after the attack started. They then went on a knife-wielding rampage through nearby Borough Market, targeting anyone in their path.

Dick said police had seized “a huge amount of forensic material” after going through the van used in the attack “very very carefully”. On Sunday, more than 24 hours after the attack occurred, the Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“If however you suspect suspicious activity or are aware of hate crime or increased tensions in your community, report this via the Metropolitan Police’s 101 number or dial 999 if there is fear of immediate danger”. Authorities have said the London attack was apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

As the election campaign increasingly turned to focus on terror, Londoners were taking the attacks in their stride.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

In her speech on Sunday, May-who flagged up four areas of concern relating to both the online and offline world-said: “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

“Putting in place the right solutions to combating the misuse of online platforms is just one part of the jigsaw in tacking extremism”, said Anthony Walker, deputy chief of industry body techUK.

He continued: ‘I’m not an advocate of postponing the election.

Jeremy Corbyn addressed crowds in Middlesbrough. But the race has grown much closer in recent weeks.

If she fails to beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will fail and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

May’s government has been working with police on security measures to make the voting safe. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

Corbyn has criticized May’s record on security issues.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.

May said Monday that Britain’s anti-terrorism operations were fully financed.

He explained that the firm “suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks”, saying: “We are also ensuring all rides from around the affected area were free of charge”, he added.

In addition to setting anti-terror policies, the election victor will be responsible for negotiating Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.