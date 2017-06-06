London terror attack: Three terrorists responsible have been identified, says Theresa May

British media were on Monday declining, in response to police requests, to name the men believed to have attacked central London on Saturday, but were nevertheless reporting details about some of the suspects.

The crashing of a van into pedestrians and subsequent stabbings at London Bridge on Saturday night was the third mass casualty attack in the United Kingdom in less than three months. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. They said names would be released “as soon as operationally possible”.

In all seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorist Act. Police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London following the attack, though one was later released.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

The three attackers, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police fired 50 bullets.

Ms Dick, asked whether she would demand additional officers, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Over the last several years, police services have in many respects become, it’s a ghastly phrase, but become very much more efficient, they have managed to do things in a more productive manner”.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized May, who was interior minister from 2010 to 2016, for cutting police numbers during her tenure in charge of the interior ministry.

Corbyn said that May “presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem – yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am, but commuters using the Tube were advised to avoid the station because only one exit/entrance was open. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks. Australian government officials said there were two more nationals “about whom we have very real concerns”.

“We got blocked in”. She said: “But it’s not just about resource, it’s about the powers people have”. “I always stock up!”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the American president said in a tweet.

“This is what we must do if we are to come together as a country and tackle this extremism in our midst – not just violent extremism, but the whole spectrum of extremism, starting with the bigotry and hatred that can so often turn to violence too”, the prime minister said.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective. Mr. Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.