London terrorist appeared in TV doco Jihadis Next Door

Police said they were still working to confirm the identity of the third attacker.

Scotland Yard said Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, east London was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an attack.

Unlike Butt, his accomplices were not known to the security services and are both thought to be foreign nationals.

On Sunday, police arrested 12 people in the investigation into Saturday’s attack.

All 12 people arrested by officers investigating the London Bridge terror attack have been released without charge.

Salaudeen Jailabdeen, who lived near Butt, said the alleged assailant had once been ejected from a local mosque for interrupting an imam.

Pedestrians were struck by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12in knives.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the twin terror attacks that were carried out by these three men wearing fake suicide vests.

Metropolitan Police have identified the first of the seven people killed in the attack: Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian citizen on vacation in London.

NHS England said on Monday 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

Butt had appeared in a documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“, broadcast past year by Britain’s Channel 4, as part of a group of men who unfurled an Islamic State flag in a park.

Another of the attackers has been named by police as Rachid Radouane, 30, from Barking. “He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth” showing him as 25 years old, police said.

He was known to the police and MI5, and a member of public had reported him to an anti-terror hotline.

Butt featured in a Channel 4 documentary a year ago about Islamist extremists with links to the jailed preacher Anjem Choudary.

In the documentary aired on Channel 4 and directed by Jamie Roberts, Butt is shown praying in a London park and having an altercation with British police personnel.

Cook says there have been moments of silence for the victims and the people of London are resilient, using humour to overcome fear.

One man told BBC radio that Butt had been part of a group led by Choudary who demonstrated outside parliament the day after another al-Muhajiroun follower murdered British soldier Lee Rigby in 2013.

Mr Khan said that “over half” of the 400 Britons who are believed to have returned to the United Kingdom after fighting in Syria are thought to be in London.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn voiced support for those calling on May resign because of her role in reducing police staffing, but he said the best remedy was to vote her out.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Who were the victims?

Another victim is believed to be James McMullan. “She moved to Europe to be with her fiance”. Trump has used the policy, stalled now in USA courts, as an example of the sort of toughness that he says Khan refuses to show amid terrorism attacks that are riling the United Kingdom. His father used to work at a fruit and vegetable stall in east London, but died in 2003.

Current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has thrown his weight behind Mr Khan, saying that his counterpart in London has done an “extraordinary job”.

“To the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes, we will defeat you“.

Trump Jr. wrote “You have got to be kidding me?!” above a link to an article reporting comments Khan had made months earlier.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks. However, their formal identifications are still pending.

“The Conservative plans mean another £400m of cuts to the Met”, he said.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded.