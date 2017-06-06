Londonderry’s Nelson is Gatorade Player of Year

Lexi Knauss had a standout season for Meridian High, earning the nod as the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year on Monday.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence as well as high academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

The returning Gatorade State Player of the Year, the 5-foot-3 sophomore right-handed pitcher and outfielder led the Rockets to a 30-3 record and a second straight Class 5A state championship this past season. She allowed 17 hits and issued 10 walks in 18 starts, recording seven no-hitters, including five ideal games. She was 21-6 in the circle with a 1.04 ERA while batting.636 with six home runs and 21 RBI. She concludes her prep softball career with 16 state records, including 55 career doubles, 56 consecutive pitching wins, 19 no-hitters, and 1,169 strikeouts.

A devoted member of her church youth group, Betenbaugh has served as a peer tutor and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs. “We pitched to her once in three years and I don’t think the ball has landed yet”.

Sherrill has maintained a 3.77 GPA in the classroom.

Local softball fans will be excited to see her in the Maroon and Silver as Achenbach has already signed to become a Montana Grizzly in the fall. She is the first player from Portland to receive the annual award.

As a state award victor, Rodriguez received a $1,000 grant to be donated to a national or local youth sports organization. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state victor receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support.