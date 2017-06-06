Look out Alexa: Apple announces ‘HomePod,’ a smart home audio speaker

Apple’s HomePod is the rumored “Siri Speaker” that will take on Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Chief executive Tim Cook made the HomePod announcement at the end of his keynote address to 5300 hyped-up developers and scores of worldwide media at the tech giant’s annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference in San Jose. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180 and Google sells its Home speaker for $130.

Where Apple hopes to stand out in its late entry to the smart speaker market, however, is by putting extra emphasis on the speaker part of the equation.

The HomePod is a music-first device and a voice-enabled speaker next.

Siri updates will allow the virtual assistant to work across a customer’s different devices so, for example, an appointment made on a phone will be replicated on an iPad.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said on stage that the product has been in the works for “years“.

It’s rumoured to be preparing to unleash a brand new voice-activated “Siri Speaker” that’s a bit like Amazon’s Echo, but with all the fruity goodness you’d expect from an Apple product.

The US technology firm has just revealed its all-new HomePod and it could be the gadget to own this Christmas.

Siri will be onboard – using an array of six microphones she’ll be able to respond to your requests to carry out her usual tasks like reading sports information, setting reminders, checking the weather, playing your library of Apple music and much, much more. Considering all three smart speakers have similar functionality, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s inclusive ecosystem will influence successful sales of the Cupertino company’s newest device.

Siri can do those things, too, but Apple’s pitch for Siri-powered HomePod is instead focused heavily on music – the company appears to bank on consumers paying for smart speakers that deliver high-quality audio sound as a sort of gateway into the world of smart home assistants. Finally, the HomePod has been designed for use with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs.

Echoing speculation in the weeks running up to its announcement – and in line with the designs chosen by rivals Amazon and Google – Apple has opted for a cylindrical design for the HomePod. It also shows you when Siri is listening thru an LED waveform that animates with your every word when using an iPhone or iPad. In contrast, Amazon has benefited from its existing Amazon network since it’s easy to make purchases from Amazon through an Echo and have all your information available in one consolidated place. It has been tested by some Apple employees in their homes for upwards of a year, according to people familiar with the matter. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

Apple says its Safari browser will try to guard your privacy by identifying and blocking data files that track you as you move from website to website. Users will be able to ask questions like, “Who’s the drummer in this?” or “Who’s singing?”

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones.