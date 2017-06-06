Louis area mother, daughter left London Bridge minutes befor

Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbours where he could hire a vehicle.One of the neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, said he recognised Butt from a photo issued by British police following Saturday night’s attack in the capital which killed seven and injured almost 50.Chigbo told Reuters that the man he knew as “Abz” had shown interest in a van he had rented.

Both men lived in the same area of east London.

Butt came to Britain with his asylum-seeking parents and was believed to be married and the father of two young children.

Khan had said on Sunday morning that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

Prime Minister Theresa May came under pressure from the media and the opposition Labour Party on Monday over cuts to police funding during the years when she was interior minister.

Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan visited London Bridge on Monday as commuters returned to the scene of the attacks after some security cordons were removed.

“We will have more armed policing on and near the bridges and people should be prepared for that”.

Police said on Sunday they were holding 11 people, all arrested in raids on two addresses in Barking and East Ham in east London.

The French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that a French national is among the dead, although he is yet to be named.

Ferguson had been walking a few steps ahead of his 30-year-old finacee, then held her as she died, Ferguson Rowe said.

Forty-eight people were hospitalized in the attack and several officers were injured, according to police.

If she fails to beat handsomely the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed she had contacted her counterpart in MI5 to discuss the handling of intelligence as she acknowledged that the spate of three terrorist attacks in Britain over the last nine weeks meant strategy had to be reconsidered and the authorities needed to “step up our game”.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims.

Crowds gathered by London’s beloved Tower Bridge on Monday – many Muslims among them – to grieve for the victims of the city’s second attack in three months.

Saturday’s rampage was the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg. President Donald Trump has also been briefed.

Eight officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three attackers, said Mark Rowley, head of national counter-terrorism policing.