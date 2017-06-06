Local speller Xuan Tran’s journey to the National Spelling Bee came to an end Wednesday night after she did not qualify for today’s final round. Kumar said she might review a few words, but nothing too rigorous. It is an adjective.

Once there are about 10 spellers left, the competition will pause until the primetime finale.

In the third round of preliminary competition, VanWynsberghe received “refulgence” as her word, which is an adjective that means a radiant or resplendent quality or state.

Grace Jones was one of the first to spell Wednesday.

The spellers got many words right, including somnolence, macrobiotics, succulent, tibia and webisode.

The preliminary round of the national event was on Tuesday.

Although Andrew was eliminated in round three after misspelling the word “propagandistic”, he said it has been an overall great experience. Her parents got permission from Scripps to let Edith spend some of her time offstage while waiting to spell. She did not advance to the finals.

Forty spellers were on the stage at the beginning of Thursday’s final round.

This is the third consecutive trip to the national spelling competition for Mira, who advanced by wining the regional competition in February.

Rajeev wakes up at 5:30 a.m.to being practicing spelling, spending time with his spelling coach and time with his dad, Rajeev Muralidharan.

Taylor moved on to the finals of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee after two rounds of spelling on Wednesday and a vocabulary test on Tuesday. This year, 138 females and 153 males competed.

Ever wonder what it takes to be a 6-year old spelling bee star? The largest contingent of participants are 13 years old.

IN spellers have won the bee three times, including twice in a five-year span, in 2004 and 2008.