Luck and perfect tennis sends Nishikori to French Open QF

The British-Brazilian pair looked in control of the match and Murray served for the victory in the second set but it was Gonzalez and Young who eventually prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4).

Murray broke the serve of the 21-year-old Russian, playing in a Slam fourth round for the first time, on five occasions.

Nishikori won a dramatic five-setter 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

After losing the first six games, Kei Nishikori quickly turned things around and advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

“He has improved with each of his four matches in Paris to date and today was comfortably his most dominant win of the clay-court season, even if Khachanov was the bigger hitter”.

It is the 10th time in the last 12 grand slams that the Swiss, the victor here in 2015, has reached the last eight.

However, instead of discussing the match in the traditional on-court TV interview, Murray took the microphone to remember the 29 people who died in the recent outrages in London and Manchester. Wawrinka, meanwhile, is 11-2 against quarterfinal opponent No. 7 Marin Cilic, who was leading 6-3, 3-0 when Kevin Anderson stopped because of an injured left hamstring. He was the runner-up a year ago.

“I played my best match of the tournament”.

Cilic will face No3 seed and former champion Stan Wawrinka-a fellow junior champion at Roland Garros-after the Swiss beat Gael Monfils, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Svitolina will next face third-seeded Simona Halep, the French Open runner-up in 2014.

Simon Halep waltzed her way into the women’s quarter-finals after dashing past Carla Suarez Navarro with a 6-1 6-1 triumph on Monday.

This time it was a lead Murray would not relinquish and he comfortably saw out the remainder of the set and, despite saving three break points, Khachanov put a backhand into the net to drop serve at the start of the third.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina clenches her fist as she defeats Croatia’s Petra Martic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, June 5, 2017 in Paris. He went on to win his first title in Chengdu, and this year, after a few first-round losses, his strong off-season training in Barcelona was beginning to pay off.

But then the conditions conspired to upset Murray, as the wind hurtled through Philipp Chatrier, and Khachanov got the break back: 3-3. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

While that clash was edgy for the most part, Halep’s 6-1 6-1 mauling of Spanish hopeful Suarez Navarro fell on the other end of the spectrum.