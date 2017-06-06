Lupita Nyong’o reviews Wonder Woman: ‘Fierce. Sensual. Just wonderful.’

However, that should not deter you from enjoying the great action film that is “Wonder Woman“. Producer Zack Snyder allegedly announced that Wonder Woman would be getting a sequel while attending the film’s premiere last month, but Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed those details.

For Chris Pine, playing Wonder Woman’s love interest opposite Gal Gadot didn’t require too much of a stretch.

So though Roven doesn’t exactly say that there is absolutely no Wonder Woman 2, the success of the original is sure to bring those hopes off the ground and into production.

Wonder Woman is available now in theaters everywhere. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“, meanwhile, tallied a $27.7 Thursday night. Moira MacDonald wrote for the Seattle Times that “Patty Jenkins” “Wonder Woman’ is that rarity: a superhero movie with a heart”.

Now more than ever I feel we need movies like this that feature strong female characters doing things that up until recently have only been reserved for male actors. It’s the first time that Gadot’s Diana really experiences and sees the violence of war up close and personal for herself, as she tries to just make it through No Man’s Land to save a town of innocent civilians, who are being occupied by armed forces, on the other side. Or do you still think it was lacking compared to other Superhero movies.

While we’re going to have to wait to see whether the powers-that-be over at Warner Bros. and DC opt to green light a Wonder Woman sequel, there is some good news for those craving more of the Amazonian princess! And we’re really happy about that! “But it’s definitely right in the pocket of what you’re talking about”. Let us know in the comments! In this story, while visiting her homeland of Themyscira, Wonder Woman learns from an oracle that an ancient evil will rise up and destroy the League.