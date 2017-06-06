MacBook 2017 refresh release date and pricing

Mac power users have been clamoring for a wholly modern Mac of late, and Apple gave them an enormous tease today during its WWDC keynote.

John Ternus begins his presentation by talking about the display.

The most visually striking update in the new iMac lineup is in their displays.

The Cupertino-based giant announced that the new iMac will sport the “best Mac display ever” which is 43 percent brighter at 500 nits and with support for one billion colours. Yes, let that sink in. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, iMac Pro delivers up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac® design.

Instead, the MacBook Air will still use Intel’s years-old “Haswell” chips, which are well behind Kaby Lake in terms of overall performance and battery efficiency. Both of these components were created with workstation-like standards in mind, and they can handle everything from machine learning to VR development.

The new 21.5-inch iMac Retina 4K will come with AMD Radeon Pro 555 and Radeon Pro 560 graphics.

Want some more awesome specs? iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time. Here are the starting prices for the iMac 2017 range. You can now get up to 32GB RAM on 21.5-inch models and 64GB on 27-inch models, though be prepared to pay through the nose for the experience. The I/O of the iMac Pro is definitely worth drooling over.

The crowd at the San Jose Convention Center in California was the first to meet “the fastest and most powerful Mac ever”, aimed at content creators and hardcore developers. The new iPad Pro is powered by the A10X six-core CPU, too, with a 12-core GPU included.

As standard, the iMac Pro will have an 8-core Xeon processor but will also be available in 10- and 18-core options. It has a number of speed and performance improvements, and has a 12 megapixel back camera.

According to Turnus, with those specs, you could easily “hook up two 5K displays and two RAID arrays”.

An absolute beast from all fronts. The machine can support up to 4TB of storage and comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, and built-in 10 gigabit Ethernet.

It’s not clear what price it will be in the United Kingdom when they begin shipping here – but Apple is known for not making much of a conversion. However, the most basic model would cost $4,999.