Madrid hailed as “Masters of the Universe” after crushing Juve

Colombian star James Rodriguez’s future at Real Madrid has been in question for most of this season after he failed to become a regular under Zinedine Zidane.

The fans who irritated Ronaldo so much ahead of Saturday’s final due to their whistling were silenced in emphatic style with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Juventus that gave Madrid a record-extending 12th European crown.

“But Real Madrid have important players and when they have a player (Ronaldo) who wins the Ballon d’Or it’s a huge advantage”.

Asked if he was the best coach in the world, Zidane replied modestly, “No, no, I am not that”. “He has been our coach for 17 months but he has done everything possible”.

Another fan, Giulio, said: “Everyone just trampled over me”.

“But I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come back next season stronger”.

However, I remain proud of being part of this group.

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998.

“Every year we are kings of Europe”.

For some Juventus fans, the incident brought back traumatic memories of the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, where 39 people, majority Italians fans, were killed when a wall collapsed on them before the European Cup final against Liverpool. The Portugal global also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team.

“Real Madrid, deserving champions”, said Sport on its front cover, although the main splash was left for Barca’s latest moves in the transfer market. “I think we feel that we are an incredible team”.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”. “Real Madrid have a feeling with finals; they are used to winning them”, goalkeeper Gigi Buffon stated prior to the match.

“The only criticism I could make is that after the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to make sure we still had chances”. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo. But I worked tirelessly hard to get back and to get ready for this game.