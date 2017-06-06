Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam results 2017 expected on June 9

According to a Maharashtra Board official, as of now, the MSBSHSE board has not decided the results declaration date of SSC 2017 exams yet.

The Class 10 results will be declared online on the board’s official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2017 website sometime the website may not work properly in such cases candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time. This year, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams began on March 7 and continued till March 27.

A total of 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls students registered for the SSC exam.

This year, the exam will be held in a total of 4,728 centres.Last year, a total of 1727496 students had sat for the exam which is 38602 higher with respect to last year.

17,66,098 candidate appeared in Class 10th exam, which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from past year. While the highest pass percentage of students, division wise, is 95.20, Kolhapur stands second with 91.40 qualified students.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 results have already been announced, so have the ISC and ICSE results which were declared together on May 29.