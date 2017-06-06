Man arrested in connection with Manchester bombing

“Officers investigating the attack on the Manchester Arena arrested a 24-year-old man last night in Rusholme”.

Six of the 17 people arrested for possible connections to the attack have been released, police said.

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a vehicle that might be “significant” in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

The arrest was made after police seized a auto, which they said could provide a “significant development” in the investigation.

12 men are still in custody for questioning.

The brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi has been released without charge by police.

As it now stands 18 people have been arrested as part of the investigation, of which seven have been released without charge.

“There remain a number of things that concern us about his behavior prior to the attack and those of his associates which we need to get to the bottom of”, Greater Manchester Police spokesman Russ Jackson said in a statement.

The star spent time with youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in a surprise appearance ahead of a benefit concert tomorrow.

Abedi, who murdered 22 and injured hundreds last week after he blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Area, held several calls with an ISIS cell in the North African country, Libyan security sources told the Telegraph.

The latest reports by police came as the American singer Ariana Grande visited fans injured in the attack.