Man arrested on south coast in Manchester bomb probe released without charge

The 24-year-old was arrested after the attack at Manchester Arena, as police looked for evidence of a terror network in the area.

Earlier on Friday, police evacuated a part of Rusholme after discovering a auto that “may be significant to the investigation“.

A police spokesman said: ‘As it stands 18 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which six people have been released without charge’.

The auto was found close to Banff Road, near an address counter-terrorism police believe Abedi visited in the days leading up to the attack.

Seven other suspects detained after the May 22 suicide bombing were released without charges earlier.

Abedi, who was born in the United Kingdom to Libyan parents who allegedly supported Islamist causes, communicated with the Islamic State group through disposable phones and through European intermediaries following his return from Libya, according to anonymous retired intelligence officials.

Shortly after Abedi committed the terrorist attack in Manchester using a suitcase bomb, ISIS claimed responsibility, calling him a “soldier of the caliphate”.

Abdallah was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in July 2016 after trying to help four people – including an RAF veteran – travel to Syria to fight against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Greater Manchester Police said Sunday the man was let go without being charged with a crime.