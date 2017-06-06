Man dies after crash into childcare centre

Emergency crews attended and extinguished the fire but the driver died at the scene. The drivers body is under the tarp.

A vehicle that crashed through a Melbourne childcare centre and erupted into a ball of flames, killing the driver, may have had an accelerant inside.

Investigators have been told that members from a specialist squad attempted to intercept a vehicle on Tarneit Road about 4am.

Ms Robertson said a police operational response unit auto had been patrolling the area as part of Operation Regnant, which is investigating aggravated burglaries and stolen vehicles.

Police tried to pull the driver over at around 4am on Tarneit Road in Tarneit, when they noticed a flash go off in his vehicle.

The man got out of his vehicle, with police rushing to try and rescue him, but were unable to due to the blaze.

Police tried to save the driver but were pushed back by fire.

The yet-to-be-identified driver got out of the auto but only made it a short distance away before he died.

He is yet to be identified as both the auto and building, now extinguished, are still too hot for investigators to get into.

The Professional Standards Command will investigate the incident.

Ian Johnson, the owner of the childcare centre, said it was fortunate the incident occurred a couple of hours before any kids were due to arrive.

“I jumped in the auto and rang local police and she said there had been a fire”.

“We contacted all of our staff and all of our families”.

Tarneit Road is expected to be closed for most of the day and motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Image: 3AW Reporter Pat Mitchell at the scene of the crash.

