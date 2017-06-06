Man Killed In Louth Crash

A man has died after his vehicle was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry in Co Louth.

The accident happened on the M1 – between Junctions 7 and 8 Southbound – near Julianstown at around 8:30am this morning.

The driver of the auto was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at now at scene, the section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Dunleer Garda Station on 041 6851202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A lorry driver died when the truck jackknifed on the M1 in Co Meath yesterday evening.

The man was driving an articulated truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.