Man Killed In Louth Crash

A man has died after his vehicle was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry in Co Louth.

The accident happened on the M1 – between Junctions 7 and 8 Southbound – near Julianstown at around 8:30am this morning.

The driver of the auto was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at now at scene, the section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

GardaĆ­ have appealed for witnesses to contact Dunleer Garda Station on 041 6851202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A lorry driver died when the truck jackknifed on the M1 in Co Meath yesterday evening.

The man was driving an articulated truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.