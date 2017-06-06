Manchester City Closing In On Southampton Defender Ryan Bertrand

Not only does Southampton’s Dutchman want to move to Liverpool instead, effectively making it a one-horse race for his services, but City are now refusing to meet Monaco’s £40m valuation for the French left-back.

Sky Sports has learned that Manchester City are set to complete the deal for England global defender Ryan Bertrand.

The Citizens initially planned to sign Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, but then turned their attention to the former Chelsea starlet due to Monaco’s £40 million asking price.

And that has reportedly seen them to turn to Bertrand, despite links to Tottenham’s Danny Rose earlier this year.

City have already made tracks following the conclusion of the 2016/17 season by signing Bernardo Silva from Monaco last month, with official confirmation on Ederson still being awaited.

And Bertrand looks likely to be among the next batch of City additions, with the third-placed side ready to double his £55,000-a-week wages, according to Sky Sports.

The Englishman has arguably developed into one of the Premier League’s best left-backs, and was anticipated to have sparked interest from bigger clubs this summer as well as his teammate Virgil van Dijk.

