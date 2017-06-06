Manchester concert ‘a symbol of standing together’

According to the British Red Cross, almost £2.35 million was raised during the concert alone for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Grande, 23, joined a long list of major musical talents to sing in front of more than 50,000 fans, raising more than £2 million ($2.6 million). “Thank you so much”.

In addition, ABC News report the fund totals almost $9 million so far, which will go towards the victims of the attack, their families and dependents. It was an emotional moment onstage when they came together to raise money for the victims and the families. Any surplus funds “will be used to respond to similar events in the United Kingdom that charity trustees consider appropriate”.

“During the star-studded concert Grande was joined by Marcus Mumford, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Martin, Oasis, Pharrell, Little Mix and others to celebrate and honor the 22 victims of the bombing that occurred after Grande’s concert on May 22″. “She said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”. “I plan on making music for the rest of my life, and I think that’s [Grande’s] plan, too”.

After her attractive and understandably teary-eyed version of “The Wizard of Oz” classic, she concluded the show, telling Manchester “Thank you so much, I love you”. “I think her and I have to continue to – I think she finally found her real job, you know?”

The 48-year-old was also present during the Manchester Arena show on May 22 and reportedly helped fans to safety after bomber Salman Abedi detonated a suicide vest in the foyer of the concert venue.

See what she had to say in the clip below.