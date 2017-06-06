Manchester cop dances with kids during ‘One Live Manchester’ show

The singer made an extravagant appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4th.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry”, the pop star said.

One, who was at Grande’s show on May 22, wore a shirt dedicated to a friend who died in the Manchester attack.

There were tears as Grande performed her song ” My Everything” with the Parrs Wood High School Choir.

Grande thanked those in attendance. “Let no one take that away from you”, she said. “I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now”.

Also on Friday, Grande met privately with some of those who lost loved ones in the May 22 attack, including parents of Martyn Hett, 29, and Courtney Boyle, 19.

The crowd went wild when Justin Bieber showed up, with a guitar, to perform an acoustic version of his song “Love Yourself”. “Would you agree that love always wins?”

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

As details emerged of Saturday’s terror incident, Grande responded with a tweet: “Praying for London”. “We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”. It was broadcast and streamed around the world and hundreds of millions of people from more than 50 countries were expected to watch the concert in some format.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

Singer Robbie Williams then took to the stage to lead the audience in a rousing rendition of his Manchester tribute song, “Strong”.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there would be a “significant number of officers” at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. And just I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, ‘Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them, don’t go forward in anger, love spreads'”.

Coldplay were also a crowd favorite, performing well-known songs like “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You”.

Proceeds from Manchester One Love will raise money for victims of the suicide bombing. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

Thorpe’s eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is recovering from surgery.

The Guardian reported that Lily was released from the hospital in time to attend the benefit.

Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.