Manila Casino Gunman Identified

Resorts World Manila is owned by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a joint venture of the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd. People were jumping from third story windows to escape and the sound of gunfire could be heard on live videos being posted to social media.

The Philippines has faced Muslim insurgencies for decades, though much of the violence has occurred in the troubled south.

Now that the smoke has cleared and the authorities have launched an investigation, there is a lot more clarity into the attack at Resorts World Manila. The CCTV video shows how the robbery attempt went down.

Besides robbery, Albalyalde said another motive might been revenge against the casinos.

More than 12,000 people were in the complex at the time; most were successfully evacuated. He exits, pulls the weapon out of his backpack and enters the second-floor casino, bypassing the metal detector.

Police have said that the gunman not only had an automatic license but also gasoline which he used to set fire to casino tables. They found his wife there early Sunday.

“My son was a good person, but changed after he started going to casinos”, his mother, Teodora Carlos, said tearfully.

“We’re asking for your apology”. “Kaya humihingi rin po kami ng tawad sa mga na-disgrasya ng anak ko (That’s why we beg for forgiveness to those who were harmed and killed by my son’s actions)”. “He chose to end his life rather than. kill people”.

“I think what happened to my son shows everyone not to get into gambling so that their families will not be ruined”.

Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, said gunman Jessie Carlos, 42, a Filipino, was a resident of 1663 Felix Huertas street, Barangay 339, Zone 34, Sta.

He said Carlos had sold off property including a vehicle to support his habit of at least several years.

The suspect was a former tax specialist at the Department of Finance, Albayalde said.

Albayalde said Carlos, a father of three, had frequented another casino in Metro Manila but was banned by its management last April on the request of his family, which could have triggered his anger at casinos. “This seems to point to possible neglect of duty and they should not be allowed to conduct operations”, he said. Philippine officials reject the ISIS connection and have stated it was not an act of terrorism. Armed ISIS-affiliated groups have been known to be engaged in fighting in Marawi.

The Islamic State terrorist movement had claimed the attack on Resorts World Manila on Friday was carried out by a jihadist with the nom de guerre Abu al-Kheir of the Archipelago, suggesting he was from the Philippines. His minimum bet was around $810, Albayalde said.