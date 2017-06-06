Massive marina fires forces closure of US 1 in Florida Keys

A massive marina fire has closed US 1, the only road in or out of the Florida Keys.

Traffic to and from a stretch of the Florida Keys came to a halt for several hours early Monday when fire engulfed a home and and a huge collection of lobster traps near the Seven Mile Bridge.

When firefighters arrived they found that the flames had spread to a nearby house on an acre sized lot filled with wooden lobster traps.

Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson said nobody was injured.

USA 1 was closed in both directions at about 3 a.m.to connect fire hoses to water supplies on the other side of the highway, according to the press release.

The blaze began around 2:30 a.m., deputies say. Just before 8 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported traffic was open in both directions and flowing smoothly.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Marathon fire marshal, state fire marshal, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sentinel reported.