And it was evidenced once again Monday night, when another big outing for Pekka Rinne sparked another loud night in Nashville, where four different Predators scored in a 4-1 victory that leveled the series at 2.

Rookie center Frederick Gaudreau, with 11 National Hockey League games and no goals to his name before the series, scored his third of the Final, the only Predators player to find the net a few times against the Penguins.

For now, he insists he is happy enough just to sit on the floor as long as he plays. His record in this postseason is now 5-3.

Of all the bold proclamations made by P.K. Subban in the past week, he tucked the most outlandish at the end of an interview after an electric Predators Game 3 win.

Viktor Arvidsson have given Nashville a two-goal lead over Pittsburgh after two periods in Game 4. “He definitely belongs, and he’s been a huge part of our success”. Gaudreau has scored three times in the Cup Final – his first three goals of his career. In the first two games, he had a.777 save percentage. “It’s a great feeling”. We did a good job of that tonight.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins needed more from their stars.

The goal was Crosby’s first goal in the Final since June 4, 2009, a span of 12 goalless games for the Pittsburgh captain. “If you’re anywhere in another state, another sports team you’re envious of the Preds right now”, says one fan.

After the first intermission, the Preds surged on both offense and defense.

Jarnkrok’s goal stood after the Penguins challenged that goaltender interference should have negated the score. Sidney Crosby, of all people, broke in alone off a sharp pass from defenseman Brian Dumoulin to tie it just 66 seconds later with a insane fake of Rinne that had people thinking Crosby was back. Those three shots were one less than they produced over their previous 13 chances.

Crosby has now passed Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Al MacInnis and Bobby Smith for 20th in all-time playoff points.

Included in his eight second-period stops were a doorstep save against Jake Guentzel and a breakaway stop against Chris Kunitz. A quick video review confirmed that the puck did cross the line. They went 0-for-2 in Game 4, dropping them to 1-for-15 for the series.

“I would’ve voted for our ’87 team”, Wayne Gretzky said.

Crosby’s eighth of the playoffs featured a gorgeous move that faked out Rinne, as well as a fortunate bounce off the iron and behind him. Then the goalie slid to his right stopping Guentzel with an assist from Nashville defenseman Roman Josi. As did Evgeni Malkin. “On the other side of things, we’ve got to make sure that we limit their chances, don’t give up breakaways or chances where they can make us pay the other way”.

Crosby was the lone Penguin to beat Rinne on the night, converting a nice breakaway chance late in the opening frame for his first goal of the Cup Final.

Crosby said the next game is key.

The Predators scored their final goal on an empty net. Nashville’s four centers – Frederick Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok, Mike Fisher and Colton Sissons – have 13 points in the four Final games.

The 24-year-old undrafted rookie, who didn’t score in nine games during the regular season, has three goals in six playoff games. That prompted changes to handle the crowds with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

With all of the excitement, fans couldn’t help but wonder what the next item to hit the ice will be.