Matt Smith to replace Josh Lewin as Chargers’ play-by-play radio voice

If Hardwick can bring half as much passion as he played with for the Bolts to the booth, Charger fans will no doubt enjoy the call on their team’s preseason games in 2017.

Cutting another tie to San Diego, the Chargers on Monday announced that Josh Lewin, their radio voice for the last 12 seasons, is being replaced.

Also the play-by-play voice for UCLA and the N.Y. Mets, Lewin also has more than two decades of experience calling Major League Baseball games. Continuing a long line of sports broadcasting excellence produced by Fordham University’s WFUV Radio – one that began in the 1940s with legendary voice of the Dodgers Vin Scully – Dedes first entered the LA market as the radio play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2005-11. Thank you for everything Bolts fans, you’re the best! He had spent over a decade in San Diego as a player, becoming a Pro Bowl center and a member of the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team. Hardwick, who co-hosts a radio show in San Diego, was a vocal critic of the team’s decision to leave town. His extensive resume also includes radio and television play-by-play for the New York Knicks, play-by-play and hosting duties for both NBA-TV and YES Network, play-by-play on Westwood One’s coverage of NCAA football and basketball, play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, and play-by-play during NBC’s coverage of the 2004 Summer Olympics.

“My emotions about the whole situation subsided and I came to the realization that”. “As a former San Diego Charger turned into the biggest San Diego Chargers fan, it was a very special opportunity”. I lashed out and struggled to understand what it was I was feeling. It took a lot of soul searching on this one but I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t admit I love the game of football and I love the Chargers. But, I must be true to myself. I’m not trying to judge Nick for providing for his family.

“I say what I think at the time, and I think that’s what made me good at football”. Hardwick, who continues to co-host the popular Hardwick and Richards show with Judson Richards from 6:00-9:00 a.m. on XTRA 1360, is well aware of the emotion involved and knows there will be a public backlash that he will address like he addresses everything else: head on and with honesty.

The L.A. Chargers have two smart, hard-working guys as their radio broadcast team. The other exhibition game, against the Rams, is scheduled for a national broadcast on CBS. It’s also expected that a San Diego TV station will carry the games.