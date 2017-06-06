Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) — Stocks Trend Overview

The monthly performance shows a value of 6.74% alongside the yearly performance of 25.71%. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. About 142,146 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. It has outperformed by 14.57% the S&P500. Nomura Asset Management Co. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $196.20B valuation.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 20. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. This is assuming the current $0.62 EPS is accurate. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 26.1% in the first quarter.

04/13/2017 – Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) was raised too. The price to sales growth is 6.02. On Wednesday, May 10 the insider SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $3.81 million. BERGMAN JAMES R sold $657,767 worth of stock. Shares for $160,000 were sold by DOLUCA TUNC. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2016Q3. Fmr invested in 0.06% or 12.43M shares. Roanoke Asset has 72,164 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Group Inc owns 517,775 shares or 2.99% of their USA portfolio.

Clinton Gp holds 0.27% or 119,539 shares in its portfolio. It looks like analysts are feeling bearish about the stock with overall sell-side analysts calling it a Buy. 252.24 million shares or 0.34% less from 253.09 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Thompson Invest Management owns 121,717 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 477,177 shares. Sei Invests holds 665,580 shares. Investors can use these support and resistance levels to refine their entries and exits from stocks. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd, South Dakota-based fund reported 13,331 shares. Fny Managed Accounts LLC now holds 310 shares valued at $13,000. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 410 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MXIM was included in 37 notes of analysts from July 24, 2015. They now have a United States dollars 48 price target on the stock. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45 target. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, January 27. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 19 to “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, May 5. Cullinan Associates reported 0.73% in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a forward P/E ratio of 20.29, and has a price to earnings growth of 2.04. The Firm caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., launched on August 19, 1987, is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 100% are positive. The ratio has improved, as 186 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 157 reduced and sold stakes in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is now 76.30%. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Tuesday, January 3. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Tuesday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 7.05M shares. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 51.4% in the first quarter.

Vivek Jain, SENIOR VP disclosed the sale of 616 shares of (MXIM). (FFIV) stock confirmed the flow of 0.27% with the final price of $129.66. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 17 report.

With these kinds of figures it is worthy to note that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by MEDLIN EDWIN. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MXIM’s profit would be $176.24 million giving it 19.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. 10,000 shares were sold by NEIL CHRISTOPHER J, worth $420,000 on Tuesday, January 24. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The insider KIDDOO BRUCE E sold 10,000 shares worth $470,000.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.