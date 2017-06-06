She said Britain must do “more, much more” to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam. She reiterated her disappointment over his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, before being eventually forced to defend the capital’s mayor.

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said Monday her brother is believed to have died in the attack. “It’s wrong to say anything else”. May’s criticism Monday follows her openly complaining last month about US security agencies leaking details of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, which British police said hurt their investigation.

The main political parties said they would be suspending election campaigning till the end of the day, though campaigns at a more local level are set to continue.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation. He followed that about eight minutes later with a more conventional expression of concern: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”. Rachid Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, variously given his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname, was unknown until the night the two were shot dead along with a third attacker who has not been identified, police said. Luckily she had a full fridge.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, including whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack. She said Britain will review its counter-terrorism strategy and consider extending prison terms. “We will always be looking to see if anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not appear to be directed from overseas”.

Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.