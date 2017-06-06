May details response to terror attack, says ‘enough is enough’

“Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity”. A Facebook post by a family friend shared hundreds of times on Monday appealed for information about the 21-year-old, saying she usually rang her mother daily.

Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in an attack. Sanders replied, “I don’t think that’s actually true”. As the mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes: we will defeat you.

Wallace said Zelenak’s mother, Julie Wallace, was flying to London to try to find her daughter.

They had been planning to return to Canada when Ferguson was done with his overseas contract, Mark said. The mayor had told London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city after the incident. “I found it an affront to someone who is trying to do the right thing for his people”.

Trump yesterday slammed Khan after the attack on London Bridge that killed seven people and injured 49.

It has not been confirmed that Zelenak is missing as a result of the London Bridge attack.

Ms Hedge, 34, has undergone surgery after one of the attackers slashed her throat. “He held her and watched her die in his arms”.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by, do something”, she said.

Morrison was due to arrive back in Australia on Tuesday after receiving stitches for a stab wound he received while leaving a bar after watching the Champions League final. “I said ‘shit, what’s going on here?'” Mr Morrison said.

Morrison’s Gold Coast-based father Dave told reporters “it could have been worse, a lot worse”. “I think, again, the president’s point is something he said, frankly, back – it’s been nearly two years now, a year and a half ago, when the president talked about how we have to be more committed to national security”.

The news raises questions about the police’s judgment and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister.