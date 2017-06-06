May faces election heat over cuts to police

Seven people died and 48 were injured in the Saturday attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, The Telegraph wrote. British police said they were dealing with “incidents” on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians.

All 12 of the people arrested by officers investigating the London Bridge terror attack have been released without charge, Scotland Yard said.

Butt, 27, was born in Pakistan.

Butt appeared a year ago in a Channel Four documentary The Jihadis Next Door about the rise of Islamist extremism in London.

Redouane was 30 and “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan”.

Saturday night’s rampage at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge by men wearing fake suicide vests was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in less than three months and came only days before a general election.

They had been picked up in Barking, east London on Sunday after a series of police raids. Ten people are now in custody. According to the BBC, a witness to the attack heard one or more of the perpetrators say “this is for Allah“.

Her family have flown from France to be with her.

A vigil to honour the victims was due to take place at 6pm (17:00 GMT) at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall, which stands by the River Thames, a short walk from London Bridge.

“As the mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these ugly crimes”.

“There’s nothing better to do than come here and pay respect to such an bad situation, you know, just to come out and be with everybody in a time where everybody needs to be together”, said Matthew Chamberlain, 21, from south London.

May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crack down on extremist content online, warning that attackers were “copying one another”. The London attack, carried out by three knife-wielding men in a rented van, is apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

May said she has protected police budgets and increased the number of armed officers and matched Corbyn’s finger-pointing with some of her own, saying her opponent wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain at a time of heightened threat.

Public opinion surveys show May’s Conservatives are leading Labour by between one and 12 points.

Campaigning resumed yesterday after being suspended for a day.

But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda.

Asked by ITV television if he backed the calls for May to resign, he said: “Indeed I would”.

British police found what appeared to be Molotov cocktails in the back of the van used by the three militants. He has been criticised for voting against counter-terrorism legislation and expressing reservations about police responding to attacks with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.

Monday was the first workday since the Saturday night rampage, and while the bridge and parts of surrounding areas remained blocked off, transport links in the busy zone were reopening, though one major Tube station was still closed.