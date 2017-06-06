McIlroy fit for US Open after recovering from rib injury

That backdrop meant the questioning of whether or not he would feature in the US Open but McIlroywho has been boosted by recuperation work during a fortnight at the five-star Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal, will return to competitive action on Thursday next week. The world’s second-ranked golfer is viewed by some as the most viable among Dustin Johnson’s Erin Hills challengers.

That was at the Players’ Championship, where McIlroy finished tied 35th while feeling discomfort due to a rib injury picked up during the off season.

A 12-times victor on the PGA Tour who has made three Ryder Cup teams and will captain the US Presidents Cup squad in September, Stricker has played eight events on tour this season, registering one top-10 finish.

The 28-year-old pulled out of the PGA Championship at Wentworth and was also a no-show at last week’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

However, the four-time major victor told The Guardian: “I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time”. It was the hours and hours he spent on the range during THE PLAYERS that aggravated the original injury and took him out of competition for an additional 30-days.

The Northern Irishman won the 2011 US Open at Bethesda, Maryland by eight strokes and will be seeking his second title in the event.

The world number two has confirmed he will tee it up at the US Open next week (June 15-18), having played just once since the Masters over two months ago. He missed the cut a year ago at both Oakmont and the PGA Championship.