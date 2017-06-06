Members Of Minnesota Family Struggle With Lyme Diesase

It could be one of the worst summers on record, the CDC warns.

Health officials are warning ticks and tick-borne diseases could be specifically bad in 2017. “When a tick finds a feeding spot, it grasps the skin and cuts into the surface”.

Despite the fact that they are annoying, most tick bites do not cause a serious reaction. “Ehrlichiosis is the second most commonly confirmed tick-borne illness in Virginia and tick surveys show that ehrlichiosis agents are relatively common in ticks”.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, some people have advised that if you have a tick attached to your skin, you should take a hot match to it, drop some peppermint oil on it, or even cover it with gasoline. “In most cases, the tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours or more before the Lyme disease bacterium can be transmitted”. Each year, between 30,000 and 300,000 people are diagnosed with lyme disease. This disease has no treatment. However, missed (and mis) diagnosis can cause often preventable suffering.

“Signs and symptoms of tick-borne disease may not appear for seven to 21 days – or longer – after a tick bite, so pet owners should watch their dogs closely for changes in behavior or appetite if they suspect that it has been bitten by a tick”.

The Lyme agent is exclusively transmitted to persons through the bites of infected blacklegged deer ticks.

If you don’t plan to go to the doctor – and you don’t have to unless you develop symptoms – dispose of the tick by submersing it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. However, lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever remain the most common. What diseases can they carry?

Lyme disease can affect organs. Symptoms include a fever, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and muscle pain, and should be treated within the first few days of symptom development.

Numerous bacterial diseases can be stopped in their tracks with antibiotics. An antibiotic can treat the symptoms. Take the antibiotics as directed, meaning the entire course even if you are feeling better. This manifests as lingering fatigue, pain or joint and muscle aches.

A recent population boom of white-footed mice has led to an increase in ticks in the Northeast, which feed on mice blood and can acquire the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Powassan is less prevalent, but more 21 percent of all cases over the last decade were in NY.

There are tick repellents, though they are not 100 percent effective.

Both types of ticks can carry diseases that can be transferred to a human or animal with just one bite.

So, you can prevent ticks by making cleanliness (and avoiding those moist, shady areas) a big priority during the warmer months – declutter your house, clean the yard and do both often, sanitizing every nook and crevice in your home.

According to Hershey and Ortiz-Garcia, if untreated or improperly treated in the early stage of illness, some patients may develop multiple rashes on their body, pain and swelling in large joints, facial palsy, heart palpitations, severe headaches and neck stiffness due to inflammation of the spinal cord or neurological problems, like shooting pains or numbness and tingling in hands and feet. A person may apply a topical antiseptic to the tick bite site. After returning from hiking or routine backyard excursions, conduct a full-body check. Ticks tend to migrate to the warmest parts of the body including the groin, armpits and scalp.

Pets are easy targets for ticks, so make sure to check animals when letting them back inside. “Let it dry and it will last for several washings”. And, too, this can help decrease suffering from seasonal allergies which is now in “full bloom”.

Myth: Ticks jump out of trees and onto you.

. Place a 3-foot, wood-chip or gravel barrier between wooded and play or sitting areas. “This is why [it’s] important to remove ticks as soon as they are found”. Four-legged loved ones are particularly at-risk for tick bites, Lyme disease and bringing ticks into our homes or areas we visit with them.

It’s not only a human issue – ticks can also negatively impact the lives of pets like dogs, cats and horses. If you find a tick, follow the next step and consult your physician.

Repellents with permethrin can also be used on clothing to keep ticks away. The CDC recommends shampoos and medications that are created to repel common parasites – including fleas and ticks. People generally do not immediately notice tick bits, but they may feel a mild itching after a day or two. Being informed is a powerful tool for our good health.